Northland Securities Downgrades LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) to Market Perform

Northland Securities lowered shares of LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

LuxUrban Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of LuxUrban Hotels stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40. LuxUrban Hotels has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $6.88.

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter. LuxUrban Hotels had a negative net margin of 69.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. Equities analysts predict that LuxUrban Hotels will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LuxUrban Hotels

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in LuxUrban Hotels by 71.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 255,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 107,012 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

About LuxUrban Hotels



LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

Further Reading

