Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Willdan Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Willdan Group Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ WLDN opened at $34.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.79. Willdan Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $475.30 million, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.55.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.37. Willdan Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $155.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Willdan Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Willdan Group

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $188,388.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,613,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,253,085.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 163,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,007,042 in the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willdan Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 164,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 382,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Willdan Group by 62.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

