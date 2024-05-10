Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) PT Raised to C$1,275.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1,200.00 to C$1,275.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FFH. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1,820.83.

Shares of TSE FFH opened at C$1,562.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1,496.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1,345.74. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of C$915.03 and a 52-week high of C$1,575.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of C$34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$81.40 by C($9.42). Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of C$9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fairfax Financial will post 193.642409 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christine N. Mclean acquired 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1,349.98 per share, with a total value of C$107,998.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$795,138.22. In other Fairfax Financial news, Director Christine N. Mclean acquired 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1,349.98 per share, with a total value of C$107,998.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$795,138.22. Also, Director Brian Johnston Porter bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1,509.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,433,930. Over the last three months, insiders bought 190 shares of company stock valued at $273,877 and sold 5,011 shares valued at $6,334,563. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

