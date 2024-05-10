Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AND. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.43.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

AND opened at C$39.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$770.43 million, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.69. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of C$36.76 and a 12-month high of C$48.80.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$169.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.00 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 10.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.8439434 earnings per share for the current year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.23%.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Featured Stories

