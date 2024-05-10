Desjardins Increases Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Price Target to C$38.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN – Free Report) (NYSE:BEP) had its price target upped by Desjardins from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BEP.UN stock opened at C$37.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.61. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of C$27.43 and a 12-month high of C$44.13. The firm has a market cap of C$10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.81, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -306.35%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

