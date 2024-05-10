Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) PT Lowered to C$46.00 at Scotiabank

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$47.50 to C$46.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AND. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Andlauer Healthcare Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$49.43.

TSE:AND opened at C$39.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.51. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of C$36.76 and a 12 month high of C$48.80. The firm has a market cap of C$770.43 million, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.05). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of C$169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$165.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.8439434 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.23%.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

