Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Purchased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.05% of Littelfuse worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Littelfuse by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $227,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,435.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total transaction of $366,406.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,923.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $227,332.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,435.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,370 shares of company stock worth $1,064,413. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LFUS. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company.

Littelfuse Price Performance

LFUS stock opened at $231.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $309.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.02. The firm had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

