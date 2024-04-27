Overbrook Management Corp Buys Shares of 1,000 Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Overbrook Management Corp bought a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 756.4% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,722 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Five Below from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.33.

Five Below Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $150.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.29. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.57 and a twelve month high of $216.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

