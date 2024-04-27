Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
Plaza Retail REIT Price Performance
Plaza Retail REIT has a 12 month low of C$3.98 and a 12 month high of C$5.22.
Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$28.96 million for the quarter.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Plaza Retail REIT
- What is Put Option Volume?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.