Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Position Boosted by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.08% of Power Integrations worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations by 102.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations by 440.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 21,475 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations by 3.2% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations by 8.6% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 831,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,478,000 after acquiring an additional 66,068 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Power Integrations by 11.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on POWI. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

Power Integrations Price Performance

NASDAQ POWI opened at $67.27 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 69.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.61.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $89.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $80,986.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Power Integrations news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 1,095 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $80,986.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 822 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $60,795.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,329,879.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,411 shares of company stock worth $4,203,262. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.