Semanteon Capital Management LP Invests $217,000 in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,847 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,467,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 420,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 86,141 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 15,262 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,697,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after buying an additional 146,033 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $697,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tutor Perini news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 15,940 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $211,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 68,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 27,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $359,539.88. Following the transaction, the president now owns 112,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Gary G. Smalley sold 15,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $211,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 68,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,201 shares of company stock worth $822,980. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TPC opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tutor Perini Co. has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $17.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.50 million. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

