Semanteon Capital Management LP Makes New $280,000 Investment in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 337.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Shares of ZD opened at $51.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 62.45 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $75.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $389.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.71 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 3.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $288,967.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,131.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Ziff Davis from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Ziff Davis from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

