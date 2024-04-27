2,482 Shares in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Purchased by Semanteon Capital Management LP

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,482 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $3,444,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,838,000 after purchasing an additional 43,417 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $9,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MHO. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MHO opened at $120.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.08. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.28 and a 12-month high of $140.73.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.82. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at M/I Homes

In other M/I Homes news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $316,263.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

