Semanteon Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,770 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in AT&T by 33.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,128,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,966,000 after purchasing an additional 115,591 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 52,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.56. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $119.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

