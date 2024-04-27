Semanteon Capital Management LP Makes New $221,000 Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,840,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,138,000 after acquiring an additional 650,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,595,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,675,000 after purchasing an additional 41,790 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,726,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,308,000 after purchasing an additional 393,116 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,671,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,404,000 after acquiring an additional 59,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 20.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,613,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,047,000 after acquiring an additional 270,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,119 shares of company stock worth $5,341,012. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $154.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.48.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MTB opened at $146.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.77. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

