Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) PT Raised to $158.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CROX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.42.

Get Crocs alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CROX

Crocs Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CROX stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.88. 114,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,052. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.21. Crocs has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $146.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.03.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.29 million. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,015,039.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,815 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,390.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,642.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,015,039.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,815 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,390.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,867 shares of company stock worth $4,786,276. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.