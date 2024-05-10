Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) were up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.26 and last traded at $13.24. Approximately 361,906 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 962,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HA

Hawaiian Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.73.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $645.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.24 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.90% and a negative return on equity of 301.69%. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,584,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,964,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,953,000. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the third quarter worth approximately $975,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Hawaiian by 299.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 195,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 146,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.