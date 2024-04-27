State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,957,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 79,514.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 415,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,508,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 198,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,630,000 after buying an additional 13,009 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,044,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,920,000 after buying an additional 119,102 shares during the period. 45.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.25.

Aspen Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $198.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $161.32 and a one year high of $224.77.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $257.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.70 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

