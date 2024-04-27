State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 186,831 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 186,831 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,333.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 674.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 533,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after buying an additional 464,422 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,661,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,432,000 after acquiring an additional 216,367 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

NYSE:ZTO opened at $21.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of -0.04. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Dividend Announcement

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 22.70%. On average, research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s payout ratio is 41.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC cut their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.