10,889 Shares in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Acquired by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,728,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,097,000 after buying an additional 183,408 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,358,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,884,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at $31,818,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,539,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4,772.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,175,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE RLJ opened at $11.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average is $11.18. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $12.39.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $319.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.34 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 5.76%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RLJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLJ

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.