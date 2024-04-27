Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,493 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 900,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,304,000 after acquiring an additional 31,814 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,204,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 49,972 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

In related news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $387,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $387,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,364,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,584,060. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $68.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.73. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.23%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

