Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,717 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 112,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 84,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.53 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

