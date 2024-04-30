Stonebrook Private Inc. Invests $150,000 in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 994.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 175,822 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 414,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 63,814 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 144.3% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 103,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 60,930 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter worth about $396,000.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ISD opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $13.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

