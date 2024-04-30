Stonebrook Private Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,763 BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 18.7% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 171,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 145,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,850,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 131,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Performance

MVF stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.