Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Diageo by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Foresight Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 5.6% in the third quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc. now owns 97,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 4.7% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,797.50.

Diageo Price Performance

DEO stock opened at $139.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $188.23.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

