Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $582,000 Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Booking were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,723.41.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,815,825. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,514.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $119.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,456.93 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,543.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,391.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $24.74 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.1 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

