Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 4,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE:WPC opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.86.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.36.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

