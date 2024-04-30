Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,078 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 6.9% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $24,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 5,970,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $347,895,646.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 671,082,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,106,219,344.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,035,551 in the last three months. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $60.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $485.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.34 and a twelve month high of $61.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day moving average is $55.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.38%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

