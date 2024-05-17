Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Aegon by 22.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Aegon by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Aegon by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Aegon by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 113,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aegon during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78. Aegon Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1734 per share. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

