Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.68 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Adtalem Global Education updated its FY24 guidance to $4.80-$5.00 EPS.

ATGE stock traded up $7.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.08. 1,144,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,489. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.90. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $62.99.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

