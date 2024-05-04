Brokerages Set Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Target Price at $143.33

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.65.

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 16th.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $6,656,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 62,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 8,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 336,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,481,000 after purchasing an additional 155,926 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLR opened at $147.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $154.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 164.31%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

