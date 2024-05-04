Gaimin (GMRX) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.49 Million

Gaimin (GMRX) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 4th. Over the last seven days, Gaimin has traded up 26% against the US dollar. Gaimin has a market cap of $52.57 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gaimin token can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gaimin Profile

Gaimin’s genesis date was February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,634,129,332 tokens. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io.

Buying and Selling Gaimin

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 6,634,129,332 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00806134 USD and is up 8.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $1,799,669.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gaimin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gaimin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

