Electroneum Market Capitalization Achieves $69.54 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $69.54 million and approximately $997,052.41 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002249 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,971,210,555 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

