Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $6.67 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,499 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGUS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGUS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.64. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $31.38.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

