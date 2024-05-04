SouthState Corp Takes Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

SouthState Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $320,322,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,175,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,698 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,265,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,055 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3,420.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,004,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,481,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,910,000 after purchasing an additional 80,286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.74. 453,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,166. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.60. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $53.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.94.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

