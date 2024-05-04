iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,113,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,260,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3,475.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,068,000 after buying an additional 118,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $291,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.48. 255,371 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

