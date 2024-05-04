Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 1,866 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total value of $175,348.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,542 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,921.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,238 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $115,307.32.

On Thursday, April 25th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 705 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $63,132.75.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,523 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $139,171.74.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,378 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $127,630.36.

On Thursday, March 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 914 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $82,643.88.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,826 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $249,705.36.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 34,029 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $2,383,050.87.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $96.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.29. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $98.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $311.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.38 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 62.19% and a negative net margin of 40.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 224.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Natera by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Natera by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 177,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

