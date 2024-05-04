National Bankshares Raises Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target to C$219.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$217.00 to C$219.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential downside of 2.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$138.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$147.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. National Bank Financial cut Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$211.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$183.33.

Shares of TRI stock traded up C$2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting C$225.32. 290,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$211.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$198.08. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of C$159.25 and a twelve month high of C$227.28.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.09. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.52 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 4.9537409 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.75, for a total transaction of C$744,562.50. In other news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.75, for a total value of C$744,562.50. Also, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.99, for a total value of C$95,392.80. Corporate insiders own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

