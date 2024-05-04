Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.59. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.40.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

