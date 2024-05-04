TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.42% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

TFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.28. The stock had a trading volume of 420,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,869. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.07. TFS Financial has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 million.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gavin B. Stefanski sold 3,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $43,940.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,271 shares in the company, valued at $551,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bradley T. Stefanski sold 6,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $79,992.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,709 shares in the company, valued at $659,806.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gavin B. Stefanski sold 3,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $43,940.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,272.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,218 shares of company stock worth $259,383 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFS Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFSL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,254,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,833,000 after purchasing an additional 23,321 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in TFS Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 975,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,525,000 after buying an additional 41,045 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in TFS Financial by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 79,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 26,249 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in TFS Financial by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 65,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TFS Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

