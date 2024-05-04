PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded PENN Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.93.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PENN

PENN Entertainment Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PENN stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $15.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,572,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,675,829. PENN Entertainment has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average is $21.16.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.18). PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $19,792,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1,061.1% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 322,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 294,845 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the third quarter worth $1,750,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 13.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,372,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,510,000 after acquiring an additional 167,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.