Summit Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 1,913 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,913 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 173.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $115.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.94 and a 1-year high of $160.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expedia Group

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.