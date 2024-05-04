Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,731,194 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 2,013,341 shares.The stock last traded at $48.97 and had previously closed at $50.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average is $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 19.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.478 per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 69.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth $29,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

