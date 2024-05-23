BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF accounts for 1.6% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC owned 0.24% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 290.2% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XHLF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,689. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $50.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.22.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

