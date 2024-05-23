BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 85,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stapp Wealth Management Pllc increased its holdings in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc now owns 201,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter.

TYA stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.81. 11,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average of $13.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th.

The Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (TYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 20plus Year US Treasury index. The fund seeks to match or outperform a US Treasury 20+ year index for a calendar quarter. The portfolio utilizes futures, call, and put options on US Treasury futures, ETFs, and government securities.

