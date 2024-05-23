SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Holdings Lessened by BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,703 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.3% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 183,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,235 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 57,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 23,037 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,138,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,655,000 after acquiring an additional 268,157 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,899,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,245,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.76.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

