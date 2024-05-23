BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VWO traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $44.21. 5,365,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,954,150. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.19. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

