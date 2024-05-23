BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Sells 547 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,571,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

EFV traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140,125 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.33. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

