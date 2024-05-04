Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 73.91% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zymeworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE ZYME traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.20. 655,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $13.14.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.19. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 156.12% and a negative return on equity of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,475,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,109,000 after purchasing an additional 823,990 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 742.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 727,934 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Zymeworks by 913.0% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 474,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 427,860 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zymeworks by 70.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 799,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 330,213 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,752,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

