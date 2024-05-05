Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,817,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,790,000 after purchasing an additional 197,193 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,032,000 after buying an additional 52,633 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 769,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,566,000 after acquiring an additional 125,944 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.5% during the third quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 719,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,659,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,307,000 after purchasing an additional 113,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $91.62. 289,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,474. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.96. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.77 and a twelve month high of $105.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $935.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.61%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

